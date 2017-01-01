Graphics That Pop Demonstrates Remarkably Lightweight Micromarket Styling System At OneShow

LAS VEGAS -- Graphics that Pop founder and chief executive Robert Liva used the National Automatic Merchandising Association's recent OneShow here to show off GTP's latest lightweight micromarket styling systems.

GTP's modular micromarket systems, introduced last year, use ultra-lightweight Banova panels. The novel material is a balsa plywood that weighs less than half as much as conventional structural fiberboard and is naturally resistant to water damage. | SEE STORY

Called the GTP Ultra-Lite Micromarket, the modular system is sized and finished to a customer's specifications. It can be shipped on a single pallet, and is easy to set up, reconfigure or dismantle for relocation with virtually no tools.

Cut and shaped by computer numerically controlled machinery, panels in GTP's micromarkets are finished with ABS plastic, durable high-pressure laminate or graphics laminated with damage-resistant transparent overlay. Standard shelving is black-finished wire racking; dividers are available to help keep product displays organized.

Graphics That Pop has been developing vending machine and breakroom stylings for more than a decade. Its original vending machine restyling kit is Tuffronts.