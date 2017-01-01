 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 7, July 2017, Posted On: 7/13/2017

Vistar Mid-Atlantic And New York To Host Product Show In Atlantic City: Sept. 13


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
vending, micro markets, office coffee service, Vistar Mid-Atlantic and New York, vending trade show, Performance Food Group

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ -- Vistar Mid-Atlantic and New York will hold an open house at the Golden Nugget Casino here on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Vistar expects to sell out available booth space, with more than 100 exhibitors showcasing the latest products for vending, office coffee service and micromarkets. The trade show will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vistar, a division of the Performance Food Group, is largest product distributor to vending operators. Vending Times recently talked to Vistar chief executive Pat Hagerty in a Q&A interview.

Topic: Vending Features

