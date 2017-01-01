 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 3, March 2017, Posted On: 2/21/2017

American Vending Machines Celebrates 20 Years In Business


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
American Vending Machines Inc., vending machine remanufacture, Andy Hayes

ST. LOUIS, MO -- American Vending Machines Inc. is celebrating 20 years in the vending machine business.

St. Louis-based AVM company specializes in selling remanufactured vending machines, parts and accessories in United States, Canada and overseas. The company is also a distributor of new equipment; AMS, Crane and American Changer are among the lines it carries.

AVM president Andy Hayes started the business in 1997 with two employees to help subsidize his vending routes, which he has since divested. Today, the company has more than 20 employees at its 58,000-sq.ft. remanufacturing facility. Hayes said the company has more than 1,600 machines in stock.

Vending Features

