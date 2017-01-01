European Vending Association Offers Online Registration For 2017 EVEX In Rome, Nov. 23-24

BRUSSELS -- The European Vending Association said online registration is open for this year's European Vending Experience, which will be held in Rome on Nov. 23 and 24. The 2017 EVEX is being organized collaboratively with the Italian vending association CONFIDA (Confederazione Italiana Distribuzione Automatica). Once again, it is being presented in conjunction with the EVA's Annual General Meeting. | SEE STORY

EVEX 2017 will take place in Rome's Radisson Blu Hotel in the heart of Rome, near the Termini station for easy access to and from the airport.

The EVA meeting will be held on the first day, Nov. 23. It will be accompanied by with two thematic conferences, at which live translation will be provided. Cultural activities will round out the first day's agenda, climaxing in a gala dinner during which the association will present annual awards.

New this year will be an Operators' Forum on the following day, Nov. 24. The objectives of this discussion forum are to create a bond among entrepreneurs from all over Europe, exchange ideas about addressing common challenges and consider best practices. Among the many topics up for discussion will be healthier vending initiatives and payment options. Registrants also can visit a local operator, and will have the opportunity to meet industry leaders.

EVEX provides an annual showcase for the newest developments in vending and beverage service equipment, accessories and products. EVA reports that this year's experience has been actively supported by a wide range of member companies that have become sponsors. N&W is the Diamond sponsor; confirmed Gold sponsors are Bianchi, FAS, Ingenico, Lavazza, Nayax, SuzoHapp and Worldline. Each sponsorship opportunity provides unique benefits and visibility to EVA partners, including displaying their product sand services at the commercial exhibition which follows the Operators’ Forum.