 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 7, July 2017, Posted On: 7/13/2017

European Vending Association Offers Online Registration For 2017 EVEX In Rome, Nov. 23-24


Tim Sanford
Editor@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: vending, European Vending Association, European Vending Experience, EVEX 2017, CONFIDA, Confederazione Italiana Distribuzione Automatica, EVA's Annual General Meeting

BRUSSELS -- The European Vending Association said online registration is open for this year's European Vending Experience, which will be held in Rome on Nov. 23 and 24. The 2017 EVEX is being organized collaboratively with the Italian vending association CONFIDA (Confederazione Italiana Distribuzione Automatica). Once again, it is being presented in conjunction with the EVA's Annual General Meeting. | SEE STORY

EVEX 2017 will take place in Rome's Radisson Blu Hotel in the heart of Rome, near the Termini station for easy access to and from the airport.

The EVA meeting will be held on the first day, Nov. 23. It will be accompanied by with two thematic conferences, at which live translation will be provided. Cultural activities will round out the first day's agenda, climaxing in a gala dinner during which the association will present annual awards.

New this year will be an Operators' Forum on the following day, Nov. 24. The objectives of this discussion forum are to create a bond among entrepreneurs from all over Europe, exchange ideas about addressing common challenges and consider best practices. Among the many topics up for discussion will be healthier vending initiatives and payment options. Registrants also can visit a local operator, and will have the opportunity to meet industry leaders.

EVEX provides an annual showcase for the newest developments in vending and beverage service equipment, accessories and products. EVA reports that this year's experience has been actively supported by a wide range of member companies that have become sponsors. N&W is the Diamond sponsor; confirmed Gold sponsors are Bianchi, FAS, Ingenico, Lavazza, Nayax, SuzoHapp and Worldline. Each sponsorship opportunity provides unique benefits and visibility to EVA partners, including displaying their product sand services at the commercial exhibition which follows the Operators’ Forum.

Topic: Vending Features

Articles:
  • Star Food Marks Decade Milestone With 5 Million School Meals Vended Annually
  • BuyBack Booth Opens Greentech Door For Vending And Amusement Operators
  • Vistar Mid-Atlantic And New York To Host Product Show In Atlantic City: Sept. 13
  • Avanti Markets' Credit Card And Biometric Data Are Breached
  • Accent Food Services Purchases Texas Refreshments Corp.
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 