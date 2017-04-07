Black Hawk Down Army Ranger Keni Thomas To Keynote Atlantic Coast Exposition: Oct. 14

MYRTLE BEACH, SC -- Former U.S. Army ranger Keni Thomas, who served in the Battle of Mogadishu, will deliver the Atlantic Coast Exposition's keynote address on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the event's Trailblazer's breakfast. ACE is the Southeast's largest annual vending trade show and convention, and will held Oct. 12-14 at the Embassy Suites Kingston Plantation here.

Thomas was a member of Task Force Ranger as a part of Operation Restore Hope in Somalia. The Battle of Mogadishu was later immortalized in the book "Black Hawk Down" and its subsequent film adaptation, for which Thomas served as a consultant. Tac Fitzgerald portrayed him in the 2001 film, which chronicles the events of a 1993 raid on Mogadishu by the U.S. military aimed at capturing faction leader Mohamed Farrah Aidid and the ensuing firefight.

Thomas will share his story of the teamwork and leadership displayed during the Battle of Mogadishu to inspire ACE participants to create leaders at every level. He will describe why soldiers willingly put their lives on the line for each other, and why everyone should to see themselves as vital to a team's success.

ACE is sponsored by the North Carolina Vending Association, South Carolina Vending Association and Virginia Automatic Merchandising Association.

Go here to check out the preliminary ACE agenda.

Watch one of Thomas's recent keynotes here: