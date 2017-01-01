 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 5, May 2017, Posted On: 5/15/2017

Verifone Extends In-Store Experience With Mobile POS, Unattended Capabilities


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Verifone, Payment as a Service, vending machines, micromarkets, Verifone e355 series, Verifone UX devices, mobile point-of-sale, mPOS, self-checkout, Kevin Freeguard, Verifone Commerce Platform

LONDON -- Verifone said it has extended its omni-channel Payment as a Service platform in the UK to support mobile point-of-sale devices, including vending machines and micromarkets.

Verifone's PaaS device and gateway protect merchant and consumer data with encryption, while increasing transaction speeds and simplifying compliance with industry standards. It connects retailers' in-store and e-commerce channels, providing a holistic view of sales performance and advanced consumer data across all online and physical points of sale.

Because Verifone has broadened the solution's technology with its e355 and UX devices, its UK clients can now deliver targeted, personalized customer experiences beyond an e-commerce site and in-store register.

The Verifone e355 mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) device enables high-touch selling, real-time access to customer profiles, ready availability of inventory systems and the ability to make a sale from anywhere. With the UX series of devices, retailers can also extend the in-store experience to kiosks, vending machines and self-checkout stations, among other unattended environments.

"Today's consumers want to shop and pay however and whenever they want," said Kevin Freeguard, vice-president and managing director for Verifone in the UK and Ireland. "By extending the reach of our solution's capabilities, retailers can now deliver memorable omni-channel experiences that strengthen their brands to customers not only at the checkout counter, but throughout the store -- even unattended points of sale."

Another enhancement is the solution's integration with the Verifone Commerce Platform, which enables retailers to customize the point of sale with third-party or proprietary apps, which they can download without having to recertify their devices. This allows retailers to safeguard customers' payment information and to adapt to new technology and changing consumer demands.

Topic: Vending Features

Articles:
  • Digital Checkouts Self-Service Kiosk Doubles As Attended Cash Register
  • Microtronic US Debuts Transfer Station To Ease Debitek Upgrades
  • PepsiCo Sets Science-Based Targets To Combat Climate Change
  • AMS And Jofemar Are First Machine Makers To Integrate American Green Verification Technology
  • Gimme Vending Is Gold Stevie Winner In 2017 American Business Awards
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 