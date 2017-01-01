Verifone Extends In-Store Experience With Mobile POS, Unattended Capabilities

LONDON -- Verifone said it has extended its omni-channel Payment as a Service platform in the UK to support mobile point-of-sale devices, including vending machines and micromarkets.

Verifone's PaaS device and gateway protect merchant and consumer data with encryption, while increasing transaction speeds and simplifying compliance with industry standards. It connects retailers' in-store and e-commerce channels, providing a holistic view of sales performance and advanced consumer data across all online and physical points of sale.

Because Verifone has broadened the solution's technology with its e355 and UX devices, its UK clients can now deliver targeted, personalized customer experiences beyond an e-commerce site and in-store register.

The Verifone e355 mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) device enables high-touch selling, real-time access to customer profiles, ready availability of inventory systems and the ability to make a sale from anywhere. With the UX series of devices, retailers can also extend the in-store experience to kiosks, vending machines and self-checkout stations, among other unattended environments.

"Today's consumers want to shop and pay however and whenever they want," said Kevin Freeguard, vice-president and managing director for Verifone in the UK and Ireland. "By extending the reach of our solution's capabilities, retailers can now deliver memorable omni-channel experiences that strengthen their brands to customers not only at the checkout counter, but throughout the store -- even unattended points of sale."

Another enhancement is the solution's integration with the Verifone Commerce Platform, which enables retailers to customize the point of sale with third-party or proprietary apps, which they can download without having to recertify their devices. This allows retailers to safeguard customers' payment information and to adapt to new technology and changing consumer demands.