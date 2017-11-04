China's 2017 International Vending Fair Draws 21K+ Visitors To Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, China -- Organizers of China's International Vending Machine and Self-Service Facilities Fair (VMF) report that its 2017 staging in early March attracted 21,080 visitors from China and all parts of the world. More than 230 vending machine manufacturers and product and service suppliers showed their wares at the exhibit, which this year occupied more than 11,000 square meters (about 118,400 square feet) at the China Import and Export Fair Complex here.

The majority of showgoers came from China. The overseas component totaled 3,200 registrants from more than 56 countries and regions, a 30% increase compared with the previous show.

The show's managers said one of the most impressive aspects of this year's trade show was vending machine diversity. The types of goods that can be merchandised through vending machines is expanding, and many were on display. They ranged from fresh fruit and vegetables, seafood, protein, fresh-squeezed juice and hot meals to lottery tickets and health and beauty goods.

This year's vending industry fair was held in conjunction with the second annual Asia-Pacific Vending Industry Summit, which explored the challenges faced by the vending industry. This brought together an international roster of vending machine manufacturers, food and beverage suppliers, and operators, along with trade associations, distributors, commercial real estate developers, and financial and governmental institutions.

Aleksander Wąsik, president of the Polish Vending Association (Polskiego Stowarzyszenia Vendingu), analyzed the development and future prospects of the industry in Poland and the rest of Europe. Zhou Jianghua, vice-president of Ubox (Shenzhen), and Hu Le, chief executive of JOYI, explored the integration of vending machines, smart payment solutions and the Internet of Things. In an ensuing panel discussion, thought leaders offered their insights into the future development of the vending industry in Asia and around the world. They were Asia-Pacific Vending Industry Association president Yu Enze, PSV's Wąsik, Taiwan Society of Vending Machinery chairman Zheng Zhengchun, Tenma president Takeshi Ota, TKB president Kitasato Fuyumi and Jinyu Smart Technology's Luo Gang.

With this year's China's International Vending Machine and Self-Service Facilities Fair accelerating the steady progress that it has made over the past five years, the show's planners are looking forward to 2018's staging. It's tentatively set for March, again in Guangzhou. As plans progress, up-to-date information will be posted at chinavmf.com.