Aftermarket Pioneer Don Greene Dies At 71; Founded D&S Vending

Don Greene

CLEVELAND -- Donald Greene, who established D&S Vending Inc., is dead at the age of 71. During the height of the full-line vending revolution, Greene recognized the need for used-equipment sales, service and remanufacturing for the fast-growing industry. The company had expanded into parts and supplies, including many that are no longer available from the original equipment manufacturers. D&S Vending also offers technical services to operators in the greater Cleveland area.

Greene, widely known for his comprehensive knowledge of vending machines and his automotive enthusiasm, obtained the Ohio license plate VEND IT more than three decades ago. VT president and publisher Alicia B. Lavay has fond memories of Don Greene. "I was assigned to call on Don for his company's classified advertising when I started at Vending Times in 1988," she recalled. "Somehow, my dad [the late VT publisher Victor Lavay] knew we would get along well, and that he would challenge me, but in a good way.

"He was right. Don was a unique person who always made me laugh with his special brand of humor," she continued. "I used to look forward to calling on him each month. He will be missed."

Greene is survived by his wife Rusty (née Browne); children Jason, Jordan, Laurel and Taylor; and grandchildren Nathaniel, Madison and Ryan.

Services will be held on Tuesday, July 18, at 11 a.m. at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz funeral home, 1985 S. Taylor Rd., Cleveland Heights, OH 44118. Interment will follow at Lake View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Geauga Humane Society Rescue Village (www.geaugahumane.org) or the Cleveland Animal Protective League (www.clevelandapl.org).

Greene, also famous for having the last word, specified a postscript for his obituary. It reads: "P.S. 2014 Lincoln for sale. (If you knew Don, you'll get it)."