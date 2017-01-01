 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 4, April 2017, Posted On: 3/23/2017

Mane Barber Delivers Men's Grooming Products, Targeted Advertising


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
Mane Vendor, hair extension product vending machine, Mane Barber vender, Marcella Ellis

WASHINGTON -- The Mane Vendor hair extension and beauty product vending machine rolled out in beauty salons three years ago. Now, the entrepreneur behind it is expanding into the male market with the Mane Barber vender.

Marcella Ellis said the original machine is in salon locations in six states and that she has secured 100 new locations for the new barber version. She described it as "the Redbox" of grooming products for men, located in local barbershops. | READ MORE

The Mane Barber is equipped with LCD graphics to display advertising targeting men ages 20 to 55 in the environment in which they are focused on grooming. Stylists can partner with Ellis as "brand ambassadors" to promote products sold through the machines.

Ellis also owns Ellis Enterprise LLC (Fairfax, VA), a consulting firm. She said she is seeking to partner with brand advertisers, too.

