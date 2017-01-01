Crane Payment Innovations Rolls Out MEI CXB2 Bill Validator For Mexico’s Vending Industry

QUÉRETARO, Mexico -- Crane Payment Innovations is rolling out the MEI CXB2 bill validator for Mexico's vending and self-service industries.

The new validator is said to improve upon Crane's existing bill-validation technology for Mexico. It has a range of new features, including an expanded currency capability that enables the machine to accept denominations of the Mexican $20, $50, $100 $200 and $500 notes.

Its compact design improves integration with existing hardware, requiring no machine modification. An illuminated bezel draws attention to payment points.

The MEI CXB2 also has "intuitive" dipswitches and a micro USB port, features that allow vending operators to easily program and update software. Additionally, high-visibility LED lights notify operators of mechanical failures.

Malvern, PA-based Crane Payment Innovations is part of Crane Co., a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Its sister division is Crane Merchandising Systems, which manufactures full-line machines in Williston, SC.