Vagabond And AMS Create Touchless Vending Machine; No Coins, Cash Or Cards, Just Pay With Apps

WASHINGTON -- Vagabond and Automated Merchandising Systems have created the AMS Touchless vending machine. Based on Vagabond's novel vīv technology, the high-tech vender showcases a "forward-thinking clean design" without such peripheral components as bill validators, coin mechanisms or credit card readers anywhere on the machine. It replaces them -- and the product selection system -- with the embedded vīv commerce platform by Vagabond. By eliminating the need for additional components, the AMS Touchless design frees up space for a sixth selection on each snack tray and reduces out-of-service visits And operators can rent or purchase the machine at 20% less cost than other AMS ambient snack machines.

Operators can order the machine at vgbnd.co/marketplace. It comes off the manufacturing line wrapped with graphics promoting the vīv touchless vending commerce platform to consumers. Distributors and operators placing larger orders can customize the graphics to meet their needs.

"We are happy to continue the tradition of our founder, Roy Steeley, and apply innovative technology that transforms the way the industry positions itself in the world and to release a groundbreaking machine design accessible to operators of all means," said AMS president Sharon Shull. She reported that, compared with standard ambient snack machines, the AMS Touchless provides 20% more retail space, 90% fewer service calls, 25% longer restock cycles, embedded instant telemetry and VMS capabilities -- all in a brand-new machine that costs the same as refurbishing an older machine.

Customers use their smartphones to interact with the touchless vending machine by means of the vīv app, which can be downloaded from Apple's App Store or Google Play. Once enabled with the vīv mobile app, the phone enables the patron to scroll through the machine's menu, review product information, and make a purchase using American Express, MasterCard, Visa or Discover; PayPal, Apple Pay or Android Pay, and even bitcoin. The product then is delivered without the consumer ever touching the machine.

"The AMS Touchless perfectly aligns with Vagabond's mission to provide solutions that reduce the costs of operating vending machines by bringing to market a machine with 30% lower total cost of ownership," said Vagabond founder and chief executive Michael Lovett. "With AMS, we've extended our mission to the design of the machine itself."

The first AMS Touchless model available is the ambient snack version; other temperature-controlled models will be available to reserve by the end of the year.