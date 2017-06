DALLAS -- Dean Foods Co. has acquired Uncle Matt's Organic, an organic juice company. Uncle Matt's will continue to operate at its current location in Clermont, FL, as a subsidiary of Dean Foods. Terms were not disclosed.

Uncle Matt's produces probiotic-infused juices and fruit-infused waters. It says it uses only 100% organically grown fruit free from GMOs, synthetic fertilizers and pesticides.

The company was founded by Matt McLean, who will join Dean Foods.