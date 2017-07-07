U.S. Chamber's Engstrom Will Keynote Vending Industry's Fly-In; NAMA Will Address Key Business Issues

Rob Engstrom

CHICAGO -- The National Automatic Merchandising Association said that Rob Engstrom, senior vice-president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, will be the featured speaker on the eve of the association's third annual Washington, DC, Fly-In. The July 25-26 event will bring NAMA members from all parts of the country together in the nation's capital for an afternoon of education and idea exchange and a day of visits to elected officials and their key staff members. Engstrom will speak at the dinner climaxing the first day's preparatory activities.

Engstrom directs the Chamber of Commerce's national grassroots and election-related activities. The Chamber is the largest pro-business group in the U.S., and Engstrom's efforts directly contributed to election-night victories across the United States. Before joining the Chamber, he had been director of the Division of Political Education at the Republican National Committee from 1998 to 2002, including a five-week stint on the Florida recount team for then-president-elect George W. Bush. Prior to his service with the RNC, he worked on former House Speaker Newt Gingrich's campaign in Roswell, GA.

At the NAMA Fly-In, Engstrom's remarks will review current debates about tax law, healthcare issues and regulatory reform that confront vending, coffee service, foodservice, micromarket and other convenience services at the federal and state levels.

"Given his experience on the front lines of many of the fiercest political battles in the last two decades, Rob Engstrom is another reason the Fly-In is a 'don't miss' event for our industry," said Jason Eberstein, NAMA's director of state and federal affairs. "He'll share his views on the current political landscape and how the business community is reacting. Less than a year after the historic 2016 election, we believe our members will value this opportunity to hear from a professional political operative and DC insider," Eberstein continued.





Hot Topics In Vending

The National Automatic Merchandising Association is preparing materials for use by members taking part in its annual Fly-In legislative outreach program.

Members visiting the offices of their senators and representatives will be encouraged to emphasize the industry's concerns with changes to the tax code, especially final elimination of the present inheritance ("death") tax, which can compel the family of a deceased small-business owner to sell that business in order to meet the tax obligation.

Also worth mentioning is the need for continued reform of the manner in which unelected bureaucrats in government agencies can draft, enact and enforce rules, often without provision for remedy in case of unanticipated consequences that can impose heavy costs on small businesses without furthering the goal for which the enabling legislation was written.

Information about the 2017 Fly-In, and provision for online registration, may be found at namaflyin.org.