Nayax Partners With Italy's Produco To Bring VPOS Cashless Vending To Pisa Airport

PISA, Italy -- Nayax said it has installed VPOS, its all-in-one cashless payment reader, in vending machines at Galileo Galilei Airport in Pisa, Italy. The equipment is operated by Produco SRL (Cascina).

Nayax's payment technology was installed on 80 of Produco's 200 machines at the Pisa airport. The update agreement will eventually convert all of those machines. An estimated six million people pass through the airport annually.

VPOS enables cashless transactions from leading payment providers and methods, including Visa, Mastercard, ApplePay, Samsung Pay, Android Pay and Nayax's own Monyx Wallet app, among others. It also supports prepaid cards; in Pisa, for example, airport employees will be able to receive discounts at vending machines with their employee cards.

"The entire process of installation, and setting up the backend for monitoring our sales, has been an easy, supportive experience," said Produco's Franco De Filippo. "Knowing that we can deal with one company for all our needs, whether it be related to the hardware, machine communication or financial transactions, has made this a simple rollout."

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Maryland, Nayax describes itself as a global IoT platform for unattended payments, telemetry and management tools. More than 200,000 devices use its solutions in over 55 countries, Nayax says. VPOS is EMV-certified and features an alert system.

Nayax has been expanding its local presence in key markets. Earlier this year, the company acquired its Australian distributor, VendCheck, establishing an Australian subsidiary, Nayax Australia. VendCheck has been distributing Nayax products in Australia and New Zealand for the past seven years. Owner Bernard Carran is working in the office throughout 2017 to help out with the transition. Nayax Australia's office is located north of Sydney in Turramurra.