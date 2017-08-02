NAMA Urges Vending Operators To Continue Calorie-Disclosure Compliance Amid Obamacare Repeal

CHICAGO – In light of the President Trump's recent Executive Order related to the 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, the National Automatic Merchandising Association is urging vending operators to continue to comply with the Food and Drug Administration's calorie-disclosure rule for food and beverages sold from vending machines. The calorie-disclosure rule is part of that legislation and went into effect on Dec. 1, 2016. | READ MORE

NAMA said the President's executive order was focused on limiting specific healthcare provisions of the law, but most likely does not have an impact on the FDA's calorie-disclosure rule. The vending association said some supporters of the ACA's repeal are in favor of dismantling the disclosure rule.

NAMA, however, believes that a repeal of the calorie-disclosure rule would not reflect favorably on the vending industry. "In fact, it could lead to different calorie disclosure regulations in states and municipalities, making compliance logistically impossible and very expensive for the industry," NAMA said in a letter to its members. "A repeal would also remove the flexibilities NAMA helped secure and the investments of time and money to comply with the current FDA rule would be for naught."

NAMA said it will provide an update on the FDA's calorie-disclosure rule as soon as new information is available.