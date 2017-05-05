Mastercard And PayRange Bring Masterpass To Vending Machines In 300 Cities

PURCHASE, NY -- Consumers can buy beverages and snacks at vending machines using Masterpass in 300 cities in the U.S. and Canada thanks to a partnership between PayRange and Mastercard. Masterpass will be available in the PayRange mobile app beginning May 1.

Using the PayRange app on their mobile devices, consumers can select the beverage or snack they want to buy and pay for those items using Masterpass. With Masterpass, consumers are able to store all payment information, including card details, shipping information and payment preferences in one location.

"Convenience is as important to consumers as personalization and customization," said Mastercard chief commercial officer of digital payments and labs Betty DeVita. "Paying with a mobile phone seems like such an obvious answer to a pain point that has existed for decades. Whether it's a physical card or a tap of a phone, as mobile usage becomes a way of life, consumers will expect all retail touchpoints to be as mobile-friendly as possible and all commerce experiences to be frictionless."

Mastercard Vending and Masterpass APIs on the Mastercard Developers platform enable developers to add vending and digital payment capabilities inside their own mobile application. Mastercard also provides a simulator for developers to test their apps removing the requirement of having an actual vending machine to determine if the app is communicating with the machine.

"The partnership with Mastercard grants millions of consumers access to the rewarding cashless experience across the PayRange network of machines," said PayRange founder and chief executive Paresh Patel.