Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 2, February 2017, Posted On: 2/9/2017

NAMA Extends OneShow Early Registration Deadline To Feb. 14
CHICAGO -- The National Automatic Merchandising Association has extended the early registration deadline for its 2017 OneShow to Feb. 14. The vending and office coffee service trade show and conference will take place April 19-21 at the Venetian in Las Vegas. It is expected to draw more than 4,500 registered participants and over 300 exhibitors.

Early-bird registration discounts are $199 for members and $479 for nonmembers. Click here to register.

