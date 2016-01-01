Gilly Vending Adds Georgia State University To Client Roster

MIAMI -- Gilly Vending Inc., headquartered here, said it has signed a multiyear agreement to provide vending services at Georgia State University in Atlanta. Gilly's vending machines will serve about 50,000 GSU students and faculty at the beginning of the 2017 academic year.

Gilly's said it is equipping its machines with consumer-engaging enhancements, including PayRange's loyalty reward programs, cashless and mobile payment systems, and 3D interactive touchscreens. Machine menus will offer a wide range of organic and all-natural products, said Gilly president Gilda Rosenberg.

Gilly Vending provides vending services to airports, colleges, businesses and factories in 40 states.