Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 5 May 2017, Posted On: 4/25/2017

OTI Supplies Cashless Payment Solutions To 365 Retail Markets


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: vending, micro market, On Track Innovations Ltd., 365 Retail Markets, 365 Connected Campus, Shlomi Cohen, Joseph Hessling

ROSH PINNA, Israel -- Israel's On Track Innovations Ltd. said it is providing its payment solutions to 365 Retail Markets, a micromarket manufacturer based in Troy, MI.

Three Six Five's new "Connected Campus" concept streamlines micromarket, vending and foodservice operations and payments by linking devices and customer accounts. Also new is the 365 Nanomarket, a tablet-based self-checkout kiosk designed for locations with small populations.

OTI chief executive Shlomi Cohen said his company's modular NFC-based cashless payment solutions have established a growing market in the U.S. vending, self-service and automated retail markets. Its readers are EMV certified.

"As 365 continues to expand globally, it becomes more and more important for us to have the right relationships to keep up with payment demands," said 365 Retail Markets chief executive Joseph Hessling. "OTI is the right choice for us and we look forward to years of innovation together."

OTI distributes and supports its solutions through a global network of regional offices and alliances, including UCP Inc. in North America.

Topic: Vending Features

