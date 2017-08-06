NCA's Sweets & Snacks Expo Breaks Attendance Records

CHICAGO -- The 2017 Sweets & Snacks Expo, produced by the National Confectioners Association, set an attendance record for the second consecutive year. More than 18,000 confectionery and snack food professionals from about 90 countries registered for the show held at Chicago's McCormick Place in late May.

The number of exhibitors grew nearly 6%. More than 800 candy and snack companies showcased the latest products across a four-acres exhibit area.

A focal point at Sweets & Snacks Expo was the recently announced joint five-year commitment between the leading U.S. candy companies and the Partnership for a Healthier America to provide consumers with front-of-pack calorie information and more package size options. An educational session gave showgoers insight into what they can expect from the participating companies in the next five years.

The participating companies -- Mars Chocolate, Wrigley, Nestlé, Ferrero, Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover and Ferrara Candy Co. -- posted placards in their Sweets & Snacks' exhibits highlighting their involvement with the program.

Next year's Sweets & Snacks Expo will take place May 22-24, again at Chicago's McCormick Place. NCA said 2018's exhibit space is already 90% sold out.