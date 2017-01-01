Partnership For A Healthier America Praises Sodexo For Beating Vending Goals

GAITHERSBURG, MD -- The Partnership for a Healthier America recognized Sodexo for exceeding its commitments on putting more healthier options available in its vending machines. In about half of Sodexo's vending machines, at 30% of the products stocked are healthy. Dr. James Gavin, PHA's chairman of the board, applauded the achievement at last week's 2017 Building a Healthier Future Summit in Washington, DC.

Since March 2014, Sodexo has been working with PHA to fulfill a four-year commitment with six specific actions: deploying Mindful by Sodexo, a healthy dining program; implementing a healthy vending program; committing to one in five hospitals meeting the PHA Hospital Healthier Food Initiative; increasing healthier food options in the K-12 schools; providing healthier meal options for children in zoo, museum and aquarium accounts; and serving 17 million additional free breakfasts to K-12 students by 2018. Since 2014, total sales of Mindful by Sodexo options reportedly jumped from six million to 15 million -- an increase of more than 250%.

With the Partner of the Year recognition, PHA commended Sodexo for exceeding four of its six commitments in workplaces, hospitals, schools, universities, museums and government institutions. In a recent survey of more than 3,000 managers at the sites it serves, the contract foodservice giant said it found that 54% of its U.S. clients, across all business lines, also had stated goals for advancing their health, wellness and nutrition.

Sodexo also announced at this year's summit that it will join Move to Improve, a new initiative in partnership with Family Circle and PHA. Its goal is to help families and children strive for better health with the goal of achieving a total of 20.17 million miles of movement in 2017.

"This is just one more step to ensure we are fostering an environment for healthy lifestyles in the communities where we operate," said Sodexo director of corporate social responsibility Rachel Sylvan.

In 2016, Sodexo was named the inaugural PHA Partner of the Year for working to make healthier choices more affordable and making them accessible to families and children across the country. | SEE STORY

More than two years ago, Sodexo announced six metrics-driven PHA commitments intended to combat childhood obesity and make the healthy choice, the easy choice for young consumers and their families. Third-party verification confirmed that Sodexo exceeded several goal targets to include offering healthier vending options, implementing Smarter Lunchroom tactics, and serving an additional 17 million free breakfasts in primary and secondary schools.