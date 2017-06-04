365 Retail's New Nanomarket Kiosk Makes Micromarkets Feasible In Small Locations

TROY, MI -- New from 365 Retail Markets is the 365 Nanomarket, a tablet-based self-checkout kiosk designed for locations with small populations. The 365 Nanomarket comes with a drill template in every box, making it easy to affix to any countertop or floating shelf. A locking ring gives the table a sturdy connection to a counter, while maintaining a polished look.

Nanomarket features include P2PE credit card encryption and NFC support, enabling operators to accept such mobile wallets as Apple Pay and Android Pay. Customers scan their products using a 2D barcode scanner, and then scan the 365Pay app QR code or barcoded card to pay. Checkout takes three seconds, according to the Troy, MI, based micromarket manufacturer.

A search button and nested menus allow operators to merchandise an unlimited number of non-barcoded items and consumers to search by product name or barcode. Built-in cellular service is an optional feature that allows the Nanomarket to arrive connected to the Internet out of the box. Operators can also use Wi-Fi where available.

Operators can configure new locations online, then stage the kiosk in five minutes using the new provisioning app built into every Nanomarket.

Any customer, including anonymous credit card purchasers, can receive receipts by email or SMS text. Account users can also see purchase history directly in the 365Pay app.

Powered by 365's newest software platform, the Nanomarket is the gateway to 365's "connected campus," according to the company.

"The 365 Nanomarket provides a glimpse into where we're headed," said 365 director of product Ryan McWhirter. "While so much of the Nanomarket will be familiar to our operators, there are several underlying benefits that will only begin to reveal themselves over time. Our vision of a connected campus -- allowing one consumer account to traverse markets, vending and dining -- starts with the Nanomarket. Where it ends, we'll see."

The Nanomarket will be demonstrated at booth No. 427 at the National Automatic Merchandising Association’s OneShow, April 19 to 21, in Las Vegas.