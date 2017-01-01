Five Star Food Service Acquires Chattanooga, TN's Southern Coffee

CHATTANOOGA, TN -- Five Star Food Service said it has acquired Southern Coffee Service. Both companies are based here.

Former Southern Coffee owner Robert Berman purchased the company in 1984 from its original owner James Powell Sr. who founded it in 1960. After acquiring Aramark's Tri-State division in 1990, Southern grew into one of the largest vending operations in the area. Berman will remain active at Five Star serving in a sales and customer service capacity.

Mike Laurer, Five Star vice-president of coffee service, said Southern's expertise in 5-gal. bottled water service will enhance Five Star's services and provide a new revenue stream. "Southern has a solid track record of providing excellent coffee and water services to some of the largest clients in the greater Chattanooga area," Laurer added.

In related news, Five Star has become the exclusive provider of Community Coffee products to the Chattanooga area, a distinction previously held by Southern Coffee Service.

Founded in 1993, Five Star Food Service has grown to one of the largest privately held operators in the U.S. and is a franchise of Canteen Vending.