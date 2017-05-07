Azkoyen Partners With Southeastern Vending Services

CHARLOTTE, NC -- Azkoyen USA Inc. and Southeastern Vending Services Inc., both based here, have formed a partnership for Azkoyen machine distribution, parts supplies and technical services. The agreement covers North and South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and eastern Tennessee.

Spain's Azkoyen Group, a manufacturer of full-line vending machines and bean-to-cup hot beverage equipment, announced it was opening a U.S. office earlier this year. The partnership with Azkoyen USA marks SVS's foray into bean-to-cup hot beverage machines.

Southeastern Vending Services, founded in 1980, specializes in repairing the mechanical components of vending and OCS equipment, for manufacturers including U-Select-It, Crane Co., Newco and CPI. Jon Holler is president and Mike Frye is sales manager.

"As we put our business plan together for the U.S., it was critical for us to partner with a company with shared values relating to product knowledge and customer support," said Azkoyen USA national accounts manager Si Rawls.

Rawls can be reached at (803) 524-1008 or sirawls@azkoyen.com. Mike Frye can be contacted at (704)578-1620 or Mfrye@vendingsvs.com.