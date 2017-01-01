365 Retail Markets To Host User Group Conference Prior To NAMA OneShow

TROY, MI -- 365 Retail Markets will hold its third annual user group conference on April 18 at the Venetian Las Vegas, a day before the National Automatic Merchandising Association's OneShow opens in the same venue.

MEET, or Motivate, Educate, Entertain and Train, is organized for both existing and hopeful 365 micromarket operators. It includes an overview of 365's technology and micromarket training sessions; participants will also get an exclusive first look at the latest 365 products.

"As the 365 product ecosystem and global presence continues to expand, so does the need of our customers to learn and share," said 365 Retail Markets chief executive Joe Hessling.

Participants will meet and learn from industry experts on technology, promotions, inventory management and unique selling practices. They will also take part in panel-led discussions and have plenty of networking opportunities. The education and training sessions are designed to appeal to micromarket operators, office administrators, managers and technicians.

Admission into MEET is free for current 365 Retail Market customers and $365 for noncustomers.

Click here to register.