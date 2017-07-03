NAMA Honors Smith, Whorton And Arora As 2017's Award-Winners

CHICAGO -- The National Automatic Merchandising Association has announced the winners of its 2017 Industry Awards.

Randy Smith of LightSpeed Automation (Suwanee, GA) is recognized as NAMA's Industry Person of the Year. Smith is chief executive of LightSpeed, whose novel "pick-to-light" system for speeding order assembly in warehouses has found wide use in vending. He joined LightSpeed with considerable experience as a vending operator, having served as president of Georgia Vending and Coffee Service.

Lance Whorton, Imperial Co. (Tulsa, OK), is NAMA's Operator of the Year. He joined Imperial in 2003, and now serves as president and chief executive. Imperial, which began in 1979 as a one-man coffee service operation, offers vending, dining, micromarket and office refreshment services in four states.

Mandeep Arora, cofounder and chief executive of Cantaloupe Systems (San Francisco), is lauded as NAMA's Allied Member of the Year. Arora helped found Cantaloupe Systems, a pioneer in the application of telemetry to vending machine inventory control and operational efficiency, in 2002.

NAMA's 2017 Industry Awards will be presented at a ceremony on Wednesday, April 19, during the association's annual membership meeting in Las Vegas at the OneShow.

"The industry awards are a cherished NAMA tradition, recognizing individuals who have served the industry and NAMA as leaders, innovators and advocates," said NAMA chief executive Carla Balakgie. "Randy, Lance and Mandeep have helped their companies achieve success while devoting their time and talent to advancing the industry as a whole, and supporting their colleagues and communities. They are an inspiration and I congratulate them each on this well-deserved honor."