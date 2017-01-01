Digital Checkouts Self-Service Kiosk Doubles As Attended Cash Register

LIVONIA, MI -- Now available from Digital Checkouts is an all-in-one kiosk that allows customers to order and pay for freshly prepared foods in advance, either through a website, app or in person at the kiosk, and pick them up minutes later.

The Livonia, MI, company's new system has been two years in the making, according to Digital Checkouts chief executive Jim Bishop, who said he retained a team of software developers, foodservice operators and security experts to bring the concept to market. A cashier can man it during peak hours, or it can stand alone as a self-service kiosk during off-peak times. This flexibility can save time and reduce payroll costs, Bishop said.

Five models are available, designed to fit differing location needs. Each is integrated with all-in-one software that eliminates the need for separate programs to track inventory and sales.

Sterling Services, a Canton, MI-based vending and contract foodservice provider, is using the Digital Checkouts unit in its cafeterias. Sterling chief executive Ray Friedrich predicts Digital Checkouts will do for corporate cafes what micromarkets did for vending. "Lines are going to be shorter. Customers are going to be happier. And happy customers spend more money," he enthused.

Bishop claims that Digital Checkouts will yield a one-year return on investment, compared with a three-year return for a similar machine without self-ordering capabilities.

"Wendy's is doing it -- McDonald's, too. Even your grocery store is adding self-ordering systems," Bishop said. "Digital Checkouts brings these same state-of-the-art technologies to bear for independent companies on a budget."

Digital Checkouts said it has deployed its systems, on a limited basis, in the Midwest and on East Coast. It was on display at the National Automatic Merchandising Association's recent OneShow in Las Vegas.