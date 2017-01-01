 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 7, July 2017, Posted On: 6/27/2017

Former US Foods Chief Robert Aiken Joins TreeHouse Foods As Prexy And COO


Emily Jed
OAK BROOK, IL -- TreeHouse Foods Inc. has named Robert B. Aiken president and chief operating officer. He will assume the president's role from Dennis F. Riordan, who is retiring. Riordan will remain with the company and move to a senior advisor role to facilitate the transition.

Most recently, Aiken, 54, was president and chief executive of Essendant Inc., a wholesaler of workplace products. Prior to Essendant, he was chief executive of Feeding America, a domestic hunger-relief organization, president and chief executive of US Foods, a foodservice distribution company, and chief executive of Metz Baking Co., a unit of Specialty Foods Corp.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. manufactures a packaged foods and beverages, including single-cup coffees and teas, along with creamers, powdered beverages and smoothies.

