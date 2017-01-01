 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 3, March 2017, Posted On: 2/13/2017

Automated Merchandising Systems Promotes Rob Lewis To Sales Director


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: vending machine factory, Automated Merchandising Systems, Rob Lewis, AMS director of sales, Sharon Shull, AMS Vendors, full-line vending machines

KEARNEYSVILLE, WV -- Automated Merchandising Systems said it has promoted Rob Lewis to director of sales. Lewis joined AMS in 2000 and has held various positions with the Kearneysville, WI, vending machine maker, including manufacturing and technical support and, most recently, customer service manager.

"Rob has validated his abilities to manage the sales activities and personnel for the company," said AMS president Sharon Shull. "He has a passion for taking care of customers and providing them with the tools needed to support the AMS products."

Topic: Vending Features

Articles:
  • Indiana Senate Committee Passes Groundbreaking Micromarket Bill
  • Apriva And Parlevel Systems Incorporate Campus Cards Into 'One-Stop' Vending Solution
  • Company Kitchen Acquires Missouri's Harris & Pippin Vending Inc.
  • U-Vend Names David Graber CEO; COO Exits To Start Up Canadian Master Distributorship
  • Maryland/DC Vending Council Reprises Legislative Day At Maryland Capitol
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 