Automated Merchandising Systems Promotes Rob Lewis To Sales Director

KEARNEYSVILLE, WV -- Automated Merchandising Systems said it has promoted Rob Lewis to director of sales. Lewis joined AMS in 2000 and has held various positions with the Kearneysville, WI, vending machine maker, including manufacturing and technical support and, most recently, customer service manager.

"Rob has validated his abilities to manage the sales activities and personnel for the company," said AMS president Sharon Shull. "He has a passion for taking care of customers and providing them with the tools needed to support the AMS products."