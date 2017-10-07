Accent Food Services Purchases Texas Refreshments Corp.

Bonnie McKeller and her late husband Red began Texas Refreshments Corp. in 1984 with a single route. Today, the vending and office coffee operation's seven routes serve 10 counties throughout western Texas.
"We have long admired Texas Refreshments and the McKeller family as best-in-class operators, competitors, and community leaders," said Accent Food Services chief executive Josh Rosenberg. "The combination of our two brands provides us with a strong footprint in a fast-growing marketplace."
Pflugerville, TX-based Accent Food Services operates in eight states and the District of Columbia.