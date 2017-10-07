 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

Classifieds

Buy a Classified Ad

Editorial Calendars

Circulation Data

Downloads

Bookstore

Date Book

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 7, July 2017, Posted On: 7/10/2017

Accent Food Services Purchases Texas Refreshments Corp.


Emily Jed
PFLUGERVILLE, TX -- Accent Food Services has purchased Texas Refreshments Corp., based in Midland, TX, marking its eighth acquisition this year.

Bonnie McKeller and her late husband Red began Texas Refreshments Corp. in 1984 with a single route. Today, the vending and office coffee operation's seven routes serve 10 counties throughout western Texas.

"We have long admired Texas Refreshments and the McKeller family as best-in-class operators, competitors, and community leaders," said Accent Food Services chief executive Josh Rosenberg. "The combination of our two brands provides us with a strong footprint in a fast-growing marketplace."

Pflugerville, TX-based Accent Food Services operates in eight states and the District of Columbia.

