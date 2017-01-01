Company Kitchen Acquires Missouri's Harris & Pippin Vending Inc.

MERRIAM, KS -- Treat America Ltd., doing business as Company Kitchen, has acquired the assets and operations of St. Louis, MO-based Harris & Pipkin Vending Inc. Terms were not disclosed.

Harris & Pipkin has a long history as a vending provider in St. Louis and nearby communities. Owner Jim Harris plans to retire, but his son Dan Harris will become general manager of Company Kitchen's St. Louis distribution division. The Merriam, KS-based company has retained all Harris & Pipkin team members.

Company Kitchen provides cafés, catering, micromarkets, commissaries, vending and office coffee directly to clients in 22 states, and extends those services throughout the United States through a network of 60 brand operating partners. An integral part of the operation is the CK mobile app, which has been widely adopted by Company Kitchen consumers.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in St. Louis, and to be partnering with Dan Harris and the great team at H&P," said Company Kitchen chief executive John Mitchell Jr. "We are hopeful that this will be the first of many successful acquisitions over the next few years."

Marc Rosset of Professional Vending Consultants Inc. (Chicago) advised the companies on the transaction. PVC can be reached at (312) 654-8915 or pvcinc1@aol.com.