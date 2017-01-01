IRPA Pushes For Vending Sales Tax Bill In Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Refreshment Providers Association is working to pass a bill that would give food and drinks sold from vending machines the same sales tax treatment as other retailers.

The bill (HB 1013) is cosponsored by Sens. Ryan Mishler (R-Bremen), Jim Buck (R-Kokomo) and Karen Tallian (D-Portage). It passed the Senate Commerce and Technology Committee by a vote of 9-0 in a hearing last week.

IRPA president Jeff Snyder, Snyder Food Services Inc. (Kendallville), testified on the industry's behalf, along with Justin McDonald of American Food and Vending (Indianapolis).

The bill will now be recommitted to the Tax & Fiscal Policy committee, which is chaired by Sen. Brandt Hershman (R-Lafayette).

"We are at the critical juncture for the passage of this bill," IRPA said. "If we can obtain a hearing in this committee and receive a majority vote, the chance of passing the bill into law is outstanding."

Separately, another bill in Indiana (SB77), which legally defines a micromarket and its operation, will have its first hearing in the Indiana House of Representatives on Wednesday, March 15, at 1:30 p.m. | READ MORE