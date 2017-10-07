U.S. Labor Secretary Acosta To Keynote National Federation Of The Blind Convention In Orlando: July 14

ORLANDO -- Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta will address the annual convention of the National Federation of the Blind in Orlando on Friday, July 14, at 3 p.m. He is expected to address employment issues and opportunities for disabled people in the 21st century workforce.

The National Association of Blind Merchants, a division of NFB, consists of visually impaired businesspeople who are self-employed or part of Randolph-Sheppard's vending program. The 1936 law gives preference to blind people in bidding on the provision of vending services on government properties.

"The low expectations that society has of blind people, as well as inaccessible workplace technology and other factors, still make finding and retaining meaningful employment one of our primary challenges," said NFB president Mark A. Riccobono. "We are delighted that Secretary Acosta is coming to our convention to share the administration's thoughts on this topic with the members of America's leading organization of blind people."