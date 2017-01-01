UVend Rolls Out Wireless Add-On Digital Platform For Vending Machines

BURLINGTON, ON -- UVend Group of Cos. (UVG), the new master distributor for Santa Monica, CA-based U-Vend, said it is rolling out a wireless platform designed to attach to any vending machine. Called the Digital Locker, its function is to present a touchscreen video catalogue plus storage for products sold through the vending machine, and to provide incremental advertising revenue for the operator and location.

UVG founder Paul Neelin said U-Vend developed the Digital Locker concept for its sports and telecommunications partners and decided to make it available to other vending operators. It measures 14" W. x 37" D. x 72" H. and opens from the front. It is equipped with a wireless 22" touchscreen, wireless modem and electrical plug. It has adjustable interior shelving for the storage of dry goods, exterior adjustable feet and a commercial locking system.

Customers can scroll through the locker's onscreen catalog to view images and descriptions of available items; the vending machine remains the point of sale. The Digital Locker also allows customers to purchase additional products online and have those items shipped.

UVG said it has an in-house "digital command center" to manage wireless ads. Operators email UVG their ads and its design team recreates them to match the system specifications. The command center sends the same ad to any one Digital Locker or multiple locations simultaneously.

Neelin said the company will begin deploying lockers by late February. The Global Vending Group, a vending machine distributor based in Amherst, NY, has purchased its first two machines, he reported. The Digital Locker is available as a purchase or under lease.

Neelin was formerly chief operating officer for U-Vend.