USA Technologies Brings Cashless Vending To JuiceBot

MALVERN, PA -- USA Technologies Inc. said it is providing the cashless payment system for JuiceBot's cold-pressed juice vending machine. JuiceBot machines store raw cold-pressed juice in bulk and consumers dispense it into glass bottles.

San Francisco-based JuiceBot will employ USAT's Quick Connect, a secure API, to process cashless transactions and track the acceptance of cash, credit/debit cards and mobile payments, including Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Android Pay. It will also be able to reward customers for their loyalty through USAT's ePort Connect service.