Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 7, July 2017, Posted On: 6/27/2017

USA Technologies Brings Cashless Vending To JuiceBot


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Juice Bot vender, JuiceBot, vending, USAT cashless, cold-pressed juice vending machine, mobile payments, ePort

JuiceBot, vending, USAT cashless MALVERN, PA -- USA Technologies Inc. said it is providing the cashless payment system for JuiceBot's cold-pressed juice vending machine. JuiceBot machines store raw cold-pressed juice in bulk and consumers dispense it into glass bottles. READ MORE

San Francisco-based JuiceBot will employ USAT's Quick Connect, a secure API, to process cashless transactions and track the acceptance of cash, credit/debit cards and mobile payments, including Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Android Pay. It will also be able to reward customers for their loyalty through USAT's ePort Connect service.

