All State Manufacturing's New Micromarket Stands Meet Vending Operators' Demands For Style, Durability

TERRE HAUTE, IN -- All State Manufacturing has been working with the vending industry since 1975. The company began as a vending machine refurbisher, and began manufacturing its own all-metal coffee and condiment stands in the mid-1990s. In August of 2016, a longtime customer approached All State to ask that it look into designing and building all-metal stands for use in the fast-growing micromarket industry, and the manufacturer responded.

Plant manager Chris Higginbotham, a veteran of more than 40 years in vending, and new owner Rudy Stakeman, with experience in manufacturing, set out to study the stands presently on the market. They concluded that All State could indeed build all-metal, fully assembled stands for micromarket installations, and sell them at a competitive price.

All State built its first three of its new stands to meet the request of that customer, who has installed them in markets in Terre Haute and Indianapolis, IN. "The rest, as they say, is history," the company reported.

A-OK: Chris Higginbotham (l.) and Rudy Stakeman show off new 27"- and 49"-wide micromarket stands now produced by All State Manufacturing.

Since officially bringing the stands to the vending industry nationwide at the end of last year, All State has furnished them for micromarket operators in a dozen states.

All State's market stands are available in several options. They include models with stainless-steel slats or vinyl-clad steel slats with oak or walnut finish. Customers may choose from platinum or black interiors with double-wall steel exteriors. Stands are available in 27" and 49" widths, and kiosk and display styles. The kiosk model is configured to hold payment-terminal stations, coffee brewers or microwave ovens, as well as auxiliary shelves, baskets and pegs for presentation of products at the point of sale. The display model accommodates shelves, baskets and pegs for showing merchandise.

All State says it's optimistic about the future of this new line. It has received positive feedback from its initial customers, who have commented on the ease of setting up new markets with stands that arrive fully assembled, requiring only to be unwrapped, placed and filled with merchandise. Operator purchasers also have said that they appreciate the variety of slat and color choices, and have been pleased with the competitive pricing and quick order turnaround time.

All State's stands and bars for service, condiments and ovens bars are known for their durability. Its new micromarket stands are also be able to withstand the rigors of handling and transport, the manufacturer said.

These micromarket stands, and all the other All State stands, are described and illustrated at allstatemfg.com. They may be ordered through a number of distributors, or directly from the manufacturer by calling Sandra D. at (800) 274-2428. Participants in the NAMA OneShow can check them out in booth No. 129. The show runs from April 19 to 21 at the Venetian hotel in Las Vegas.