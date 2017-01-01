Gimme Vending Seeks Injunction Against Vendsys For Alleged Unfair Competition; Trial Set For July 6 In Massachusetts

Gimme Vending LLC has filed a complaint accompanied by a Motion for Preliminary Injunction against Vendsys citing a failed partnership between the two technology companies involving their respective vending management systems. A trial is set for July 6.

Atlanta-based Gimme filed the motion on June 19 in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts against Wellesley, MA-based VendSys and its founder, John Davies. Gimme is asking the court to enjoin Vendsys from "using, distributing, marketing, disclosing, benefiting from, promoting, selling, offering for sale and engaging in acts of unfair competition."

In its complaint, Gimme charges that Vendsys shared its confidential, proprietary and copyright-protected information "under the guise of a partnership" and that instead, the defendants "clandestinely used Gimme's proprietary information as a time-saving how-to guide to launch a competing product."