Crane Co. Announces Dates For Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Release And Teleconference

Source: Crane Co. | Released June. 28, 2017

Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) announced the following schedule and teleconference information for its second quarter 2017 earnings release.

Earnings Release: July 24, 2017, after close of market by public distribution and the Crane Co. website at www.craneco.com.

Teleconference: July 25, 2017, at 10 a.m. (Eastern) hosted by Max H. Mitchell, president and chief executive, and Richard A. Maue, vice-president of finance and CFO. The call can be accessed in a listen-only mode AT www.craneco.com. An accompanying slide presentation will also be available on the company's website.

Web Replay: Will be available on the company's website shortly after completion of the live call.

ABOUT: Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane provides products and solutions to customers in the hydrocarbon processing, petrochemical, chemical, power generation, unattended payment, automated merchandising, aerospace, electronics, transportation and other markets. The company has four business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Crane has approximately 11,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Crane Co. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CR).

