Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 4, April 2017, Posted On: 3/9/2017

Gilly Vending Inc. Reports Swift PayRange Adoption At GSU


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
Gilly Vending Inc., PayRange, Pay Range vending app, mobile payments, vending machines at Georgia State University, Gilda Rosenberg

ATLANTA -- Gilly Vending Inc. reported that one in five customers used the PayRange app at to pay for product in its vending machines at Georgia State University. The results cover the first 30 days of the company's installing the payment system. Miami-based Gilly said this is first time it's witnessed a new revenue stream from mobile payment and marketing.

Gilly added GSU to its client roster in December, with its machines serving some 50,000 students and faculty. All of the venders on campus now accept PayRange.

The PayRange solution enables cashless payment without requiring any network connection on the machine. Operators install a Bluetooth LE device to enable their machines for mobile payments. Consumers download the PayRange app to make purchases from a machine

"The quick adoption, the excited engagement of our consumers and an increase in revenue has given us the insight we were looking for to continually meet the demand of new mobile payment initiatives," said Gilly Vending president Gilda Rosenberg.

To encourage PayRange downloads, Gilly turned on the app's "first purchase free" offer on all GSU machines. Rosenberg said that redeemers spent four times the cost of the free item in the same week.

