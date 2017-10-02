Maryland/DC Vending Council Reprises Legislative Day At Maryland Capitol

ANNAPOLIS, MD -- The Maryland/DC Vending Council held its newly revived legislative day on Feb. 2 at the Maryland State House here. The trade association's board of directors recently hired a lobbyist to coordinate its advocacy efforts and reinstated the state lobby day after a 10-year hiatus.

Twenty state council members met at the State Delegate Building, where they attended meetings with more than 20 state senators and delegates. They also delivered sample bags highlighting wellness-oriented products that conform to NAMA's Fit Pick vending program.

The logistics of the lobby day were planned through the NAMA mobile app, which kept participants on schedule.

"The response from our legislators was positive across the political spectrum," said Steve Boucher, a MD/DC Council board member. "We will continue to educate lawmakers on the successes of our industry in providing nutrition information and choice to consumers."