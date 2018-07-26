FDA Extends Compliance Deadline For Redesigned Nutrition Labels

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on June 13 announced that it will extend the compliance date for final rules on the reconfiguration of the Nutrition Facts Label on food packaging. The agency said it would provide details of the extension through a Federal Register Notice at a later time.

In May 2016, the FDA finalized the Nutrition Facts and Supplement Facts labels, along with serving-size final rule,s and set the compliance date for July 26, 2018, with an additional year to comply for manufacturers with annual food sales of less than $10 million. After those rules were finalized, industry and consumer groups provided the FDA with feedback regarding the compliance dates.

The FDA determined that additional time would provide manufacturers covered by the rule with necessary guidance from the agency.