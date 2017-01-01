PepsiCo Sets Science-Based Targets To Combat Climate Change

PURCHASE, NY -- PepsiCo Inc. said it plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by at least 20% by 2030. The new target has been verified and approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative, a partnership between CDP, World Resources Institute, the World Wide Fund for Nature and the United Nations Global Compact, which has to date validated climate targets for 44 companies worldwide.

Under its Performance with Purpose vision, PepsiCo has already limited its GHG emissions. Between 2006 and 2015, it reportedly achieved an 18% improvement in the energy efficiency of its legacy operations. It also increased its use of renewable energy, fuel-efficient vehicles, and vending machines and coolers free of hydrofluorocarbons.

Set in 2016 as part its broader 2025 agenda, the new climate goal takes into account PepsiCo's direct operations, owned-fleet fuel use and purchased electricity, which account for approximately 7% of the company's total carbon footprint. The goal also includes the 93% of PepsiCo's carbon footprint that emanates from sources outside the company's direct operations, such as farming, packaging and third-party transportation, as well as consumer use of its products.