NAMA Scholarship Commemorates Dan Mathews' Industry Service

CHICAGO -- The National Automatic Merchandising Association is honoring executive vice-president and chief operating officer Dan Mathews for his longstanding commitment to the industry by establishing a scholarship in his name.

Mathews is retiring in July following 18 years of service at the association, a capstone to a 50-year career in the convenience services industry.

The scholarship, in his honor, will be earmarked for small operators to pursue continuing industry education.

Click here to learn more about donating to the Dan Mathews Scholarship Fund.