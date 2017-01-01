NAMA Scholarship Commemorates Dan Mathews' Industry Service

TAGS: NAMA Dan Mathews scholarship, National Automatic Merchandising Association, Dan Mathews, vending, NAMA, Distinguished Service Award to Dan Mathews, Fit Pick
CHICAGO -- The National Automatic Merchandising Association is honoring executive vice-president and chief operating officer Dan Mathews for his longstanding commitment to the industry by establishing a scholarship in his name.
Mathews is retiring in July following 18 years of service at the association, a capstone to a 50-year career in the convenience services industry. | READ MORE
The scholarship, in his honor, will be earmarked for small operators to pursue continuing industry education.
JOB WELL DONE: NAMA president and chief executive Carla Balakgie presents Distinguished Service Award to Dan Mathews, who is retiring as NAMA executive vice-president and chief operating officer. Mathews, a 50-year vending and foodservice industry veteran, joined the association in 1999. He played key roles in the development of NAMA's Fit Pick product awareness program and the endowment of a professorship in hospitality business at Michigan State University. Mathews said he’s looking forward to the next chapter, during which he plans to continue adding value to businesses in the industry.