Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 3, March 2017, Posted On: 2/23/2017

Accent Food Services Expands Executive Team


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Accent Food Services, vending, micromarket, office coffee service, Shauntel Deshautelles, Julie Ausherman, Richard Gottbrath, Audax Group

AUSTIN, TX -- Accent Food Services, a vending, micromarket and office coffee service operation based here has announced several additions to its executive team. Shauntel Deshautelles has joined AFS as human resources senior vice-president; Julie Ausherman is finance vice-president; and Richard Gottbrath is director of strategic development and planning.

Deshautelles joins Accent from an executive-level human resources role at Community Coffee Co. (Baton Rouge, LA), where she was credited with transforming the coffee roaster and distributor's hiring strategy. She has more than a decade of experience in recruiting and human resources management.

Ausherman will oversee functions related to accounting, financial reporting and treasury management. She will be a key member on the company's mergers and acquisitions team. She previously was finance director of Amplify Snack Brands, a consumer packaged goods company she helped take public two years ago.

Gottbrath will lead the development and measurement of Accent's strategic plan, support its M&A agenda, and evaluate new product and channel initiatives. Prior to joining Accent, he was an associate at Lincoln International, a Chicago-based middle market investment banking advisory firm, where he worked on the sale of Accent Food Services to Audax Group in 2016. SEE STORY

Topic: Vending Features

