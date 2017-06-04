 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 4, April 2017, Posted On: 4/6/2017

Vendors Exchange's Marvin Miller Celebrates 50-Year Career, Plans Retirement End Of Year


CLEVELAND -- Marvin Miller said he will retire from Vendors Exchange International Inc. after working 50 years in the vending industry, most of it with VEII. He will continue as VEII's international sales manager through the end of 2017.

Miller entered the workforce in the meat, grocery and laundromat businesses before joining VEII in the mid-1970s. At the time, the company was in its original location on Payne Ave. in downtown Cleveland, and specialized in buying and selling used vending machines. As business grew, Miller advanced with it, learning about the equipment and parts that kept the industry functioning.

As a sales representative, he traveled domestically and abroad. He planned several of VEII's trade shows; he recruited his son Harley to help with the design and maintenance of show booths. Miller attended more than 100 trade shows as a VEII official.

VEII said Miller's friendly demeanor and vending industry knowledge have helped several new employees learn about the company's products, customers and competitors. "He has an innate ability to connect with individuals, that gained VEII new and lasting customer relationships," officials said. "While Marvin will certainly be missed, we are proud that he has made such an impact on Vendors Exchange."

Miller offers this advice to his industry: "You always need to be conscious about your locations' changing needs and, of course, have the right machines."

Cleveland-based VEII has been serving the vending industry since 1960. It supplies new and reconditioned vending machines, replacement parts and upgrade kits, along with tools, accessories and components. Its electronics repair service is available nationwide.

Marvin Millier, Vendors Exchange Internation Inc.
FOND FAREWELL: At its Cleveland headquarters, the Vendors Exchange staff celebrate Marvin Miller's 50-year vending industry career. He officially retires at the end of the year.

