USI's Evoke Vending Machine Line Goes Into Production; InDex 2.0 And Built-In PayRange Make OneShow Debut

LAS VEGAS -- Des Moines, IA-based U-Select-It Inc., a division of the Wittern Group, will showcase the latest Evoke snack vending machine designs and a new product information management tool at this week's NAMA OneShow here.

The Evoke snack series, previewed one year ago, is ramping up for full production this month. It is designed to encourage consumer interaction through a touchscreen interface, the centerpiece of a media-driven delivery experience. Features include shopping cart software to speed and simplify purchases of more than one product in a single transaction. It also displays nutrition facts, advertisements and promotions. Models in the series are equipped with either a 10.1" touchscreen or a 3.5" display/keypad configuration.

Evoke machines feature two native purchasing modes enabled by USI's iCart retailing system. There's Fast Vend, for a single purchase, and Shopping Cart, which allows customers to purchase up to three products in one transaction. Evoke's iCart also features a browse mode for viewing product information in customizable product categories.

New this year is a partnership between USI and mobile payment innovator PayRange. USI is equipping all Evoke merchandisers with PayRange's BlueKey built into the machine's control board (it's readily available if an operator has a need to activate it).

OneShow visitors will also get a first glimpse of inDEX 2.0, USI's new product planogramming and information management tool. InDEX 2.0 is Web-based. Its library offers users access to all kinds of data, including "accurate" product images and nutritional information sourced directly from manufacturers. The GS1 Global Registry, an interoperable data pool used by manufacturers, feeds the system. InDEX 2.0 also allows users to develop their own product libraries.

USI continues to support the full-line coffee machine space. Its Geneva hot beverage machine now features a control board with USB quick programming, expanded memory and DEX reporting.

The National Automatic Merchandising Association's 2017 OneShow takes place from April 19 to 21 at the Venetian hotel and casino. USI will be in booth No. 621.