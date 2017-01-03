 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 3, March 2017, Posted On: 3/1/2017

Swire Finalizes Refranchising Coca-Cola Territories In Washington State


Emily Jed
DRAPER, UT -- Swire Coca-Cola USA said it has completed the refranchising of Coca-Cola Co. territories in Washington state. The deal includes the Utah bottler's acquisition of nine sales and distribution facilities and one production plant in the state. Terms were not disclosed.

The Utah-based company now operates in 13 western states. Prior to this purchase, Swire Coca-Cola had smaller territories in Washington. This deal increases Swire's employee count by more than 1,000, bringing its total workforce to 6,000.

Swire Coca-Cola USA is a part of the beverages division of Swire Pacific Ltd., the exclusive Coke bottler in Taiwan and in seven provinces in mainland China. It is the third-largest independent Coca-Cola bottler in the U.S.

