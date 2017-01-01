German Vending Industry Hails Eu'Vend Success, Shifts Date For 2017

COLOGNE, Germany -- More than 5,000 trade visitors from 59 countries attended Eu'Vend and Coffeena here, according to show organizer Koelnmesse GmbH. The biennial international show is sponsored by the German operators association Bundesverband der Deutschen Vending-Automatenwirtschaft e.V. (BDV)

The 2015 Eu'Vend drew 86 exhibiting companies from 25 countries, and the show's management described the overall turnout as "impressive." The proportion of foreign industry showgoers was around 40%, and an independent visitor survey showed that 88% of the trade visitors were involved in purchasing decisions.

Koelnmesse and BDV announced that the next combined Eu'Vend and Coffeena exposition will be held in midyear rather than in the fall, as in years past. The 2017 event is planned for May 4-6.

The new dates were chosen after extensive consultation with the industry. "Eu'­Vend and Coffeena 2015 was very successful," said Katharina C. Hamma, chief operating officer of Koelnmesse. She explained that the clear sense of vending's direction gained at the show permits more effective event planning. "We have now addressed this goal by moving the event to May," she said.

With the exhibition dates at midyear, the industry's annual highlights in Germany and elsewhere in Europe now take place at intervals of about 12 months. "We have set the course to ensure that Eu'Vend will not only be the central international event of the vending machine economy in the future, but that it will additionally reach new target groups," said Karl-Heinz Blum, a board spokesman for BDV.

WHAT'S NEW? An international throng of vending industry professionals explores the exhibits at the 2015 Eu'Vend and Coffeena show. The event attracted more than 5,000 visitors.