Three Square Market And Revive Sign Definitive Conversion And Sales Agreement

CHARLOTTE, NC -- Micromarket provider Revive Self Service Café, based here, said it has entered into a conversion and sales agreement with Three Square Market of River Falls, WI. Under terms of the agreement, operators running Revive micromarkets can convert them to the Three Square platform free of charge. Additionally, the two companies are combining their sales and marketing resources to exclusively distribute Three Square's self-service market products.

Revive principal Joe Loparco said his company, which was founded in 2012, was unable to keep up with the software developments required for the emerging self-checkout retail channel. "It became clear that we needed to forge a strategic partnership to accomplish our long-term objectives, as well as those of our loyal Revive customers," he said. "Three Square clearly has the firepower that we were lacking."

The companies did not disclose the number of Revive cafés that are currently in the field, but Three Square chief operating officer Patrick McMullan said, "we have already seamlessly completed a significant number of conversions over to the 32M platform, and we expect to finish the process by the end of the second quarter."

The Revive-to-32M conversion includes a system software update, along with a new scanner and credit carder reader (also free). Early-generation Revive systems might require a new computer. A Three Square operator pays a flat monthly maintenance fee with no commission override.

As Revive phases out its proprietary micromarket, the company and Loparco will focus on representing micromarkets from Three-Square, which no longer has formal distributors with designated territories.

"We are extremely happy to have Joe Loparco, the Revive team and their network of customers join the Three Square family," McMullan said. "Joe has been a formidable yet honorable competitor over the years, and I'm professionally and personally gratified to have him on board."

Loparco said that Revive will continue to keep its legacy systems up and running for an "adequate" period of time, but underscored that Three Square conversion is the best value proposition for operators.

Three Square Markets and Revive are exhibiting at the NAMA OneShow, April 19-21, at the Venetian in Las Vegas. Visit booth No. 108.