Kansas Teen Turns High School Locker Into Vending Machine

VALLEY CENTER, KS -- An enterprising student at Valley Center High School here put his electrical engineering know-how to work to turn his locker into a soda vending machine.

Blake Hawkins, a 17-year-old senior and the school's student body president, said that within just a few hours of his "Soda Locker" being operational, word had spread throughout the school and he was selling an average six 75¢ cans of soda each period. Administrators soon forced Hawkins to shut down the machine because it violates school rules.

But ABC News 10 reported that he is working with the administration to allow him to sell products and donate the proceeds to a school-based program.

According to the local news station, Hawkins entered his machine in a contest. He posted his invention on image-sharing site Imgur to garner more votes, which reportedly generated more than 500,000 views overnight. That caught the attention of the Daily Mail, which wrote an article about his Soda Locker. The Discovery Channel has reportedly contacted him, too.

The young inventor plans to attend Wichita State and study electrical engineering.

See his Soda Locker vending machine in action at ABC News 10.